Power line shocks man cutting trees in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police say a man was seriously injured when he was shocked by a power line while cutting trees Monday.

Around 3:45 p.m., emergency crews were called to Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in the 3900 block of Airline Boulevard for a 39-year-old man who was shocked by a power line.

Police say the man works for a tree service and was removing tree limbs while suspended in a tree. A limb made contact with a nearby power line while also touching the man.

The man was removed from the tree and was taken to Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating.

