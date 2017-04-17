Anthony Burfoot scheduled to be sentenced in corruption case

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Former Norfolk city treasurer Anthony Burfoot is set to be sentenced Monday morning in a public corruption case.

Burfoot’s sentencing comes more than four months after a jury found him guilty on six of eight counts, which included wire fraud and perjury charges.

Defense attorney Andrew Sacks has filed several motions challenging the verdict, requesting a new trial and acquittal on a few of the charges. A judge denied the motions in a hearing last week, setting the stage for Monday’s sentencing.

Sacks filed new motions in the case Friday — challenging the verdict and again asking for a new trial, based on newly discovered evidence.

He told 10 On Your Side’s Jason Marks he is planning to file additional motions that would call to question the testimony of Ronnie Boone Sr. as well as the relationship between Dwight Etheridge and councilman Paul Riddick.

Boone was a key figure in Burfoot’s trial last fall. The well-known Norfolk developer pleaded guilty in September to defrauding two banks and bribing high-ranking Norfolk officials, including Burfoot.

Sacks’ motion would argue that Boone’s health — which was cited as a factor in his sentencing — may have impacted his testimony during the trial.

Prosecutors are seeking a sentence of 17.5 years, while Burfoot is looking for no more than 24 months. Sacks issued a statement regarding the sentencing, which said in part:

Based upon my analysis of the legally required sentencing factors that the United States Congress has directed be considered in federal sentencing procedures, I respectfully but vehemently disagree with the Government’s analysis and recommendation.I respectfully submit that such a recommended sentence is both extremely excessive and much, much greater than necessary.

Burfoot was suspended from his position of city treasurer pending the outcome of the appeals process. The city’s chief deputy treasurer, Amelia Ortega, was appointed as acting treasurer following Burfoot’s suspension.

10 On Your Side will have full coverage of Burfoot’s sentencing hearing on air and online.