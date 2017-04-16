Tidewater Hokies remember shooting victims 10 years later

Runners sign a remembrance banner prior to the start of a 3.2 mile run in honor of the 32 victims of the April 16, 2007 shootings at Virginia Tech on the campus of the school in Blacksburg, Va., Thursday, April 16, 2009. An estimated 4,000 people participated in the event. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – It’s been 10 years today since the mass shooting at Virginia Tech that took 32 lives.

The Tidewater Chapter of the Virginia Tech Alumni Association are remembering those they lost that day of the Hokie family.

Virginia Tech Remembrance

The memorial ceremony will take place at the Virginia Tech Hampton Roads Agricultural Research Center at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

10 On Your Side’s Kara Dixon will have a live report from the ceremony beginning at 6 p.m.