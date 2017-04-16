Tidewater Hokies remember shooting victims 10 years later

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – It’s been 10 years today since the mass shooting at Virginia Tech that took 32 lives.

The Tidewater Chapter of the Virginia Tech Alumni Association are remembering those they lost that day of the Hokie family.

The memorial ceremony will take place at the Virginia Tech Hampton Roads Agricultural Research Center at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

10 On Your Side’s Kara Dixon will have a live report from the ceremony beginning at 6 p.m.