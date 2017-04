NORFOLK (WAVY) – Norfolk opened its season in Charlotte, where the Knights earned a four-game sweep of the Tides. The Tides re-payed the favor on Sunday afternoon, capping a three-game sweep over Charlotte with a 5-4 walk-off win.

With two men down, two men on base, and down to his last strike, Johnny Giavotella sent a 2-2 pitch screaming to the gap in left center, allowing Paul Janish and Logan Schafer to score the tying and game-winning runs.