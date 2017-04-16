SPORTSWRAP RECAP: Freshman QB impressive in ODU Spring game

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Bobby Wilder has a heck of a task heading into the 2017 college football season. Old Dominion’s head man has to replace the graduated David Washington, who threw for 2,836 yards and 31 touchdowns in 2016, leading the Monarchs to a 10-win season and a victory over Eastern Michigan in the Bahamas Bowl.

After the team’s annual Blue-White Spring Game on Saturday, Wilder is pretty pleased with his top two candidates thus far. Sophomore Blake LaRussa from Virginia Beach (Bishop Sullivan Catholic) completed 8-of-9 passes for 140 yards and a touchdown, and also led two earlier scoring drives that resulted in a field goal and a Jeremy Cox-rushing touchdown, respectively.

But the hometown kid was upstaged by the redshirt-freshman Drayton Arnold, who hit 21 or 28 passes for 245 yards and five touchdowns, including the game-winning touchdown and two-point conversion in the final seconds to give the white squad a 34-33 win over the blue squad. “Both quarterbacks were poised, both quarterbacks played well,” said Wilder after the game.

Arnold received a bulk of the playing time, and while he is pleased with where he’s at, he’s not satisfied. “There were completions left on the table that I could definitely have gotten. Pocket presence I got to continue to work on and throwing the ball away in certain situations,” said the Myrtle Beach native.

The quarterback battle is far from settled, especially considering Jordan Hoy, a 6-foot-1 junior college transfer from Fullerton College in California, will join the Monarchs for Fall camp, and is expected to compete for the job. Fullerton threw for a school-record 37 touchdowns to just six interceptions in 2016, and was named the Southern California Junior College Offensive Player of the Year.