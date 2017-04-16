Police presence at Portsmouth Wawa on Frederick Boulevard

By Published: Updated:
(Photo courtesy of Kara Dixon/WAVY)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – There is currently a heavy police presence at the Wawa on Frederick Boulevard, Sunday evening.

An official with the Portsmouth Police Department says that a police chase ended in the 1200 block of Frederick Boulevard. The chase started on Effingham Street near Duke Street, according to an official.

10 On Your Side’s Kara Dixon is at the scene to working to learn more.

There is no other information at this time.

Stay on WAVY.com for developments in this story.