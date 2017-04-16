Police investigate shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police are responding to a shooting Sunday morning after two people were reportedly shot in the area of Fremont Street and O’Keefe Street, according to dispatchers.

Dispatch received the emergency call at 9:50 a.m. for two possible gunshot victims at Fremont and O’Keefe.

A few minutes later, dispatch received another call for three gunshot victims who walked into Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Police are not sure yet if these two incidents are related, according to dispatch.

