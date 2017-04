HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – One person was rescued from the water on the westbound side of the HRBT, Sunday morning.

Hampton Fire-Rescue says the emergency call came in at 11:02 a.m. The person was pulled out of the water at 11:20 a.m.

Fire officials say the person was separated from a kayak. The water temperature was 55 degrees at the time of the rescue.

The person was not injured.

