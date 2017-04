NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A bomb threat was called into Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters, Sunday morning.

A spokesperson for CHKD says that the call came in at 10:30 a.m. Police and fire crews were dispatched and checked the building. They eventually cleared from the scene when nothing was found. They were not any evacuations and operations were not interrupted.

The Norfolk Police Department says that the threat was investigated and deemed not credible.

The threat is under investigation.