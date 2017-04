NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Fire Marshals are investigating the cause of a fire that started in a home in the 700 block of West 28th Street Sunday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched at 12:30 p.m. and first units arrived on scene within four minutes. Firefighters found smoke and flames visible from outside of a one-story home. The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported to fire crews or the resident.

One adult will be displaced as a result of the fire.