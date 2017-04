NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Sunday morning in the 600 block of Highland Court.

Police say the emergency call came in at 12:10 a.m. Officers and medics arrived on the scene found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as 26-year-old David Everette.

The investigation is ongoing.

There are no other details at this time.

