Vehicle fire spreads to home in Gloucester County

HAYES, Va. (WAVY) – Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue were called for a fire in the Wicomico section of Hayes this afternoon.

When firefighters arrived on Cherokee Trail, they saw a fully involved vehicle fire that spread to the residence. Two engines, a rescue truck, and 16 volunteers responded.

The fire was quickly under control.

The fire was fueled by leaking gas from the car. Officials believe that work on the car was the likely cause for the fire.

There were no injuries and the house is not livable.

