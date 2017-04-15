Trey Freeman stops by Tides game, talks about his basketball future

NORFOLK (WAVY) — The Tides won their first home game of the season in their 3-1 victory over the Charlotte Knights. It was OId Dominion night at Harbor Park.

The cheerleaders, fresh off of their national championship win were there, but the man of the hour was former ODU basketball star Trey Freeman. He threw out the first pitch and then sat down and signed autographs and took pictures with fans.

“It’s always good to back in the 757,” Freeman said. “It’s special to have an event like this for ODU.”

Freeman is from Virginia Beach, so it was not his first time taking in a baseball game at Harbor Park.

“I used to grow up coming here to the Tides games, my dad used to bring me, so it’s pretty fun, I used to run the bases after the game.”

Freeman spent the past season playing for the Detroit Pistons NBA-Developmental League team in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He averaged 22 minutes and 6 points per game. He’s a self-professed gym rat and he says he’s working hard as he continues his dream of playing in the NBA.

“Everybody’s journey is different,” Freeman said. “It’s tough to make it to the NBA, everybody doesn’t make it there. You just put your best foot forward and work at it. That’s all I’m trying to do, just continue to try to grow and get better and the skies the limit.”