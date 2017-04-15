Protesters march in Hampton Roads to demand Trump release tax returns

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – People in Virginia Beach and Norfolk took to the streets to protest President Donald Trump not releasing his tax returns.

Residents of Virginia Beach gathered at Town Center this afternoon holding signs up saying “Release Your Returns”.” Protesters also called out Congressman Scott Taylor for not following through on what his constituents wanted when he voted against a resolution requesting the President to release his returns.

Over 25 people also gathered at the Norfolk Federal Building for a Tax March this afternoon.

Protesters demanded that President Trump release his tax returns and urged lawmakers to pass laws requiring presidential candidates to release them. President Trump is the first president in nearly four decades who hasn’t made his tax returns public.

More than 100 similar marches are scheduled across the country on Saturday.