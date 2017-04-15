Portsmouth Youth Summit focused on keeping teens in school

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth teens had the chance to participate in the 7th Youth Outreach Summit today.

Inside of I.C. Norcom High School, students visited different stations and booths. They learned about topics like interview skills, mixed martial arts, and even what it feels like to drive under the influence, thanks to a simulation machine from state police. One of the event’s organizers says the goal of the summit was to encourage teens to stay in school and pursue their dreams.

Elaine Breathwaite, Director of Portsmouth Behavioral Health Care Services, said, “”We want them to know that there are people out there that care, that want them to be successful and we want to make sure they know there are resources to assist them in being successful so they can accomplish their goals.”

Breathwaite says 13 groups hosted tables at the event and 170 students registered for the event.