Police rescue family of ducklings in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – James City County police responded to call got a mother duck and 10 ducklings struggling to cross Monticello Avenue on Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found a group of citizens attempting to block the ducks from crossing the road. Police were able to corral the ducklings into a plastic bin.

As officers were getting ready to lead the mother duck from the area with the ducklings, an officer heard what she thought was another duckling nearby. An additional baby duck was located by police, stuck in narrow hole.

Using a shovel and their hands, officers were able to dig the duckling out of the hole.

Three officers then led the mother duck to a pond near the rescue site, where the 11 ducklings were released and swan away.