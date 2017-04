EXMORE, Va. (WAVY) – A pedestrian died after being struck by a mud hop vehicle at the Belle Haven Moose Lodge on Saturday.

Virginia State Police say a white male was taking photographs at an Mud Bog event through the pit when he was struck accidentally by a truck that was participating in the event.

This is being investigated as an accidental death and notification attempts are in the process of being made to a family member.

