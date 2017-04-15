Norfolk State wraps up spring season with Green-Gold scrimmage

NORFOLK (WAVY) — Norfolk State wrapped up its spring football season on Saturday afternoon with its annual spring game scrimmage.

The Spartans are coming off of a disappointing season, finishing tied for 7th place in the MEAC.

This is the third season for head coach Latrell Scott and he knows its time for results.

“It’s on us, we don’t have any excuses,” Scott said. “We’ve got to get better. I think if you look at our body of work it’s time for us to improve. It’s year three, year three is when a program should improve and that’s what we are working towards.”

Coach Scott his got through the spring season without any major injuries. The Spartans report back to work for summer camp on August 1.