Norfolk Police host 2nd Annual Cops & Curls event

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Police Department hosted their 2nd Annual Cops & Curls event at the Downtown Norfolk Marriott.

Cops and Curls is an original Norfolk Police community outreach initiative created to uplift, motivate and encourage positive self-esteem in girls ages 6-12 years, from under-served communities through engagement with different officers.

This year, over 50 officers served as the host’s, and engaged the girls by means of festive activity station’s, all in the backdrop of a pink and white ballroom and dance music.

The cops and curls wear their dress uniforms and finest dresses for a grand experience that begins with a corsage, a walk on the red carpet, and pictures.