Man shot multiple times overnight in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are investigating after a Newport News man was shot multiple times in the first block of Chamberlin Avenue early Saturday morning.

Dispatch received the emergency call around 3:00 a.m. for someone claiming to have been shot. When officers arrived on scene, no victim was found.

Dispatchers then received another call for an adult male at the Hampton Sentara Careplex Hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.The victim has life threatening injuries.

Officers later determined the victim was the person who called for service after being shot inside a home on West Chamberlin Avenue.

Motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation. There is no suspect information at this time.

