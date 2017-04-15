Freshman QB throws 5 TD’s in ODU’s spring game scrimmage

NORFOLK (WAVY) — Old Dominion held it’s annual spring game scrimmage on Saturday afternoon, and a lot of eyes were on the quarterback position.

David Washington, who quarterbacked ODU to a 10-win season and a bowl win last year, has graduated.

Junior College transfer Jordan Hoy will join the team this summer, so in the spring game it was basically a battle between redshirt freshman Drayton Arnold and redshirt sophomore Blake LaRussa.

LaRussa saw limited action last year, and in the spring game he was 8 of 9 for 140 yards and one touchdown.

“Didn’t turn the ball over, which I’m happy about,” LaRussa said. “That means in a real game situation, I feel like we can be in the game in the fourth quarter at least, if you don’t turn the ball over. So, I’m happy about that.”

Arnold saw more action. He completed 21 of his 28 passes for 245 yards and five touchdown passes.

“Got a lot of reps, obviously it was a good time for me,” Arnold said. “I had a lot of fun. Just taking each play as it is, and just trying to go through my reads as good as possible.”

For coach Bobby Wilder, the spring game is used to put players in real time situations, even if that means manipulating the clock to get into those situations.

“We got in somewhere around 95 plays, which was the goal,” Wilder said.”Got a lot of good work, some really good situations for the team. As usual it comes down to the last play of the game. I don’t know how that happens, but we’re trying to help situations

which helped them get better, but also let them enjoy it and have fun.”

ODU still has five more practices before wrapping up spring camp.