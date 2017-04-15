Easter egg hunt held at Great Neck Middle School

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Lifehouse Virginia Beach Church held an egg hunt at Great Neck Middle School, Saturday.

There were different activities for every age group at different times with over 10,000 eggs for all ages. It was clear each child had their own strategy for getting the most eggs.

“We love Easter because it’s an additional opportunity to connect with the community. People are looking for a place to connect to one another and to something bigger and it’s our honor to provide a place for that.” said Brandon Shank, Lead Pastor at Lifehouse Virginia Beach.

In addition to the Egg Hunt, the Chickfila cow from Chickfila in Hiltop passed out coupons as well as the Chuckee Cheese Mouse and some city rescue workers.

Virginia Beach Police and Virginia Beach Fire Departments were also on hand for the event.