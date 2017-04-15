49th Priority Toyota Charity Bowl comes down to the wire!

NORFOLK (WAVY) — The Priority Toyota Charity Bowl has really found its niche in recent years. The current iteration of the Charity Bowl is played in conjunction with the Old Dominion Spring Game and a variety of other events.

The Charity Bowl raises thousands of dollars for local charities every year and it is very important to Priority Automotive CEO and President, Dennis Ellmer.

“The whole community comes together,” Ellmer said. “A lot of people make this thing happen, Joe Gibbs is involved now, he’ll be here next year, the Redskins cheerleaders are here, Bruce Smith is out here, very gracious of him giving his time, so there’s a whole lot of people that make this happen.”

As for the game, WAVY’s Anita Blanton, Nathan Epstein and Rico Bush suited up for the Red team which trailed 32-29 with :02 left in the game. That’s when they brought in a ringer, former Virginia Tech quarterback Bryan Randall, and he tossed the game-winning touchdown as time expired, giving the Red team a 35-32 win.

But the point of this event is not wins or losses on the field, it’s about raising money for charities.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to be successful in certain ways in my life,” said former UVA and New Orleans Saints quarterback Aaron Brooks. “I just want to give back when I can, my community and the 757 region is one of the perfect places to do so.”