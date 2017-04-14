Virginia gubernatorial candidate to visit four area colleges Friday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia gubernatorial candidate Tom Perriello is scheduled to visit four area colleges in Hampton Roads on Friday to talk about his plan to support students.

A news release from Perriello states that the Democrat will have stops at Hampton University, Norfolk State University, Virginia Wesleyan College and William & Mary.

Perriello will reportedly talk to students about how they can participate in the upcoming primary.

The former congressman is in a heated race with current Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam, according to recent polling data from Christopher Newport University.

Here’s a list of Perriello’s scheduled visits, according to his office:

Hampton University (9:30 a.m.): The Scripps Howard School of Journalism Auditorium

Norfolk State University (11 a.m.): Panera Bread at 739 W 21st Street

Virginia Wesleyan College (12 p.m.): Lighthouse Commons, Clarke Building

William & Mary (2:30 p.m.): Chesapeake C Room at the Sadler Center