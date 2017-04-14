USS Ford returns to port following sea trials

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The USS Gerald R. Ford is back in Hampton Roads following the first of its sea trials.

Construction on the Navy’s newest carrier was initially set to be completed in September 2015, but it was delayed. It ended up costing $12.9 billion, which is a little over $2 billion more than it was supposed to cost.

The Ford left Newport News earlier this month to test its various state-of-the-art systems. During its sea trials, the Ford helped rescue a sailor who needed urgent medical attention.

The Ford pulled into port at Naval Station Norfolk Friday afternoon.

