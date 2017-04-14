U.S. Navy announces e-cigarette ban on ships

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Navy on Friday announced that e-cigarettes will be banned on ships, submarines, aircraft, boats, craft and heavy equipment.

The announced ban will apply to Sailors, Marines, Military Sealift Command civilians and any personnel working on these vessels or equipment, the Navy said in a news release.

This policy is being implemented as a response to reports of e-cigarettes exploding due to overheating batteries, according to the Navy.

It will take effect May 14, and the Navy said Friday it will remain in place until a thorough analysis is completed.

Sailors who are not deployed can smoke on base in designated smoking areas.

