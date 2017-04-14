Two men charged in Virginia Beach spa robbery

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two men were arrested in connection to a robbery at a Virginia Beach spa.

19-year-old Rayquan Hayes and 19-year-old Trevon Isaiah Melton were both charged with two counts of robbery, conspiracy to commit a felony, grand larceny and wearing a mask in public.

Their arrests stem from a robbery at the Aura Day Spa. It happened around 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, April 6.

Police say the suspects entered the business, showed a weapon, stole items and took off. They were located shortly after.