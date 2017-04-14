Sinbad performing at Norfolk State University

Sinbad is an iconic actor and comedian who has starred in hit movies such as; Jingle All The Way, First Kid, Good Burger and more!

He will be performing Saturday at Norfolk State University along with local comedian Allison Moore. The two will surely make audiences laugh and enjoy some clean and wholesome fun.

Get your tickets for tomorrow's show here.

MooreLaughing presents Sinbad Live featuring Comedienne Allison Moore. A night of classy and clean comedy at the L. Douglas Wilder Performing Arts Center at Norfolk State University. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Norfolk State University. We have the Clean Comedy Legend, Sinbad headlining and Clean Comedy’s rising star, and Virginia’s very own Allison Moore opening as the featured act for a night that is sure to be filled with joy and laughter. We invite you to have some clean and wholesome fun with us.