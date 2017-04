CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — An RV went up in flames Friday in Chesapeake.

Crews were called to the 400 block of George Washington Highway at 1:19 p.m.

Fire officials said no one was hurt or displaced and the fire did not spread to any buildings.

Viewer images from the area showed a visible cloud of smoke near the roadway.

Smoke seen on George Washington Hwy.