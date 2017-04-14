Police chase in Southampton County ends in 3-vehicle crash

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say a chase in Southampton County Friday morning ended in a three-vehicle crash.

A state police sergeant tried to stop a blue Dodge Challenger that was traveling at speeds in excess of 100 mph on Route 58. The driver did not stop, and a pursuit began.

Police say this happened shortly after 8:30 a.m.

The chase ended at Route 35 and Powells Hill Road in a three-vehicle crash. Police say the driver of the Charger, Kemp M. Nichols, of Durham, North Carolina, was taken in to custody.

The driver of a delivery truck involved in the crash, Milton Powell, was unhurt in the crash.

Police say the driver of the third car, Linda Harvin, of Germantown, Maryland, was taken to Southampton Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

About $6,000, a handgun and a small amount of marijuana was seized from Nichols’ car.

Police have not said what charges Nichols might be facing.