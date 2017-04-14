ODU and Norfolk State get set for spring game scrimmages

NORFOLK (WAVY) — It’s spring football season, and on Saturday, Norfolk State and Old Dominion will each hold its annual spring game scrimmages.

At NSU, things get started with with a fan fest from 12:00-2:00, followed by the green-gold game. This is a big season for third-year head coach Latrell Scott as he continues to rebuild the Spartans.

At ODU, the Priority Toyota Charity Bowl kicks things off at 12:00. The scrimmage begins at 3:00. Last years quarterback David Washington has graduated. Currently it’s a two-man race between Blake LaRussa and Drayton Arnold with another quarterback coming in the summer. Coach Bobby Wilder says that quarterback is not the only position that is up for grabs.

“Right now we’ve got tremendous competition going on at almost every single position on our team,” Wilder said. “So when you are competing and you are neck and neck with somebody tomorrow’s your time to shine.”