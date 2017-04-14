NSU police investigate copper theft from campus building under construction

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk State University is increasing security around a building under construction on campus, after someone got inside and stole copper, a spokesperson said.

Someone noticed the missing copper and water damage inside the new Brown Hall Friday morning, according to Stan Donaldson, with NSU. The university was still determining the extent of the damage Friday afternoon.

Security monitoring the project is hired by the construction company, S.B. Ballard, which has jurisdiction over it until it is completed, Donaldson said.

The project stretches 154,000 square feet, and is valued at $41 million, according to the construction company’s website. Brown Hall will be a state of the art academic classroom building, expected to be completed this year. It will include a museum, theatre, auditoriums, and house several schools, Donaldson said.

A few weeks ago, someone removed materials from the hall, but at that point, the building did not have doors yet, Donaldson said.

WAVY News left a message with S.B. Ballard. A representative from architect firm, Work Program Architects referred questions to NSU.