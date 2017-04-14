Norfolk PD: Power pole damaged in hit-and-run crash

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A power pole was damaged in a hit and run crash Friday afternoon in Norfolk, police say.

The police department tweeted that Monticello Avenue was closed in both directions between 27th and 28th Streets as a result of the crash.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are unclear, and police have not said whether or not any suspects have been identified.

Police said in the tweet that Dominion Virginia Power crews responded to the scene to repair the power pole.

