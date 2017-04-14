MLB veteran Pedro Alvarez learning right field with Tides

NORFOLK (WAVY) — Major League Baseball veteran Pedro Alvarez has played third base and first base his entire career. Before the season began, Alvarez signed a minor league contract with the Orioles and was sent to Norfolk to begin a new chapter, this time as a right fielder.

Alvarez has always been a pretty potent left handed hitter and he’s never played the outfield, until now. Tides manager Ron Johnson seems pleased with how the 30-year-old has fared in his new position.

“He’s done a pretty good and I’m kind of surprised because he came into spring training late and didn’t get a lot of reps out there,” Johnson said. “Pedro is an athlete, you don’t play third base all those years in big leagues if you’re not athletic. I know the Orioles do not look at him like he’s not an option for our Major League club because he was successful there last year.”

The Tides begin a home series with Charlotte on Friday night.