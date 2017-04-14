Man pleads guilty to Portsmouth murder, sentenced to 30 years in prison

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man pleaded guilty to murdering another man in Portsmouth last June.

Michael Coker was arrested in connection to the death of 65-year-old Idoius Copeland.

On Sunday, June 12, officers were called to the 3600 block of County Street. They found Copeland suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Police said Copeland and Coker had gotten into a verbal argument earlier in the day.

Coker was sentenced to 40 years in prison with 10 years suspended.