Man charged with robbing Williamsburg hotel; second suspect still wanted

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A man was arrested Friday in connection to the robbery of a Williamsburg hotel.

20-year-old Juwan Synquez Brown was taken into custody around 7 a.m. at his home. He’s charged with one count of robbery.

Early Tuesday morning, officers were called to a hotel in the 600 block of York Street for a robbery. When police got to the scene, they spoke to a clerk, who said two men entered the hotel, showed guns and demanded money.

Brown is being held without bond at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

A second suspect is still wanted in connection to this robbery. If you know anything about this case, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.