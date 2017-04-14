Large shark spotted by spring breakers at Gulf Shores beach

GULF SHORES, AL (WKRG) — Some spring breakers saw something they surely didn’t expect this week in Alabama — a large shark lurking mere yards away off the beach at Gulf Shores.
Kenneth Clark, of Forsyth, Georgia, captured images of the close encounter with the shark and posted them to his Facebook page.
He says the shark spotting happened near the Seacrest Condos in Gulf Shores.
Earlier this month, a teenager visiting from Kentucky was bitten by a smaller shark and got 80 stitches in the incident.
Shark Spotted At Gulf Shores
Shark Spotted At Gulf Shores x
Latest Galleries
-
Easter Toy Recall
-
Spilled cans on I-64
-
Newport News Apartment Situation
-
Fire at City Park Ave Home
-
Lesner Bridge Construction Progress
-
Gloucester Boat Fire
-
Ike CSG Sustainment Exercise
-
Chesapeake Homicide Investigation
-
Chesapeake Homicide Investigation
-
One dead, two injured in Virginia Beach house fire