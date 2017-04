NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Fire crews responded to a kitchen fire Friday night in Newport News.

Firefighters were called to the 800 block of Sundown Lane at 8:15 p.m. When crews got on scene, they learned that two children were trying to cook french fries in the kitchen when the fire started.

There were no injuries.

The family will be staying with friends for the night, but should be able to return home Saturday morning.