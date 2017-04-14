Jennie Simms selected by Washington Mystics in WNBA Draft

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One of the greatest scorer’s in Lady Monarchs history is now taking her game to the WNBA.

Guard Jennie Simms was drafted in the 2nd round, 18th overall, by the Washington Mystics in Thursday night’s WNBA Draft.

Simms ranks 5th all-time in scoring in ODU women’s basketball history with 2, 151 points. She was also the 2016-2017 Conference USA Player of the Year and an Honorable Mention All-American.

Former Lady Monarch’s Head Coach Marianne Stanley is an assistant coach with the Mystics. Simms’ agent is former ODU All-American Ticha Penicheiro.

Simms is the 12th Lady Monarch to be selected in the WNBA Draft in program history.