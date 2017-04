PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Kyle Fowlkes from Cyprus Grille at Embassy Suites in Hampton was in the Hampton Roads Show kitchen Friday.

Chef Fowlkes made Blue Corn Pancakes with Peach Compote along with a Breakfast Burger.

They’ll be open for Easter brunch and have a brand new Spring menu.

Cyprus Grille at Embassy Suites Hampton

Coliseum Drive – Hampton

(757) 827-8200