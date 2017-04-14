Hampton police: Suspect who stole credit card may be an Uber driver

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton police say a man who may be driving for Uber stole a credit card.

Around 4:30 p.m. Monday, a 38-year-old Hampton man bought something at Goodwill. Afterwards, he noticed that he had left his cell phone and case, which contained his identification, credit cards and cash in the store.

Almost immediately after, one of the victim’s credit cards was used at the Game Stop in the 2300 block of McMenamin Street and the Target in the 5000 block of Holt Avenue.

The suspect was last seen leaving in a white Honda Fit white that had an Uber sticker on it.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.