Grief to acceptance: One family’s journey since the Virginia Tech Tragedy

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Lauren McCain was a 20-year-old freshman at Virginia Tech in April 2007.

She was one of the first of 32 lives Seung-Hui Cho took that day.

WAVY anchor Tom Schaad sat down with Dave McCain, Lauren’s father, to talk about the family’s journey from grief to acceptance in the wake of the shooting.

Dave McCain credits his deep Christian faith to helping him understand what happened to his daughter, and that she’s in a better place.

“It’s a faith that God knows what he’s doing,” McCain said.

McCain shared his thoughts on his daughter’s life and what he’s learned about Lauren’s final moments in that classroom.

