Emergency dispatchers honored during Telecommunicators Week

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — This week was Telecommunicators Week, which is dedicated to celebrating the unsung first responders: 911 dispatchers.

In Virginia Beach, dispatchers fielded about 800,000 calls last year, most of which were emergency situations.

All this week, they were honored like the true heroes they are for their hard work.

“We really are the first point of contact and nobody calls 911 when they are having a good day, so we are really are the first point in what could be the most tragic event in their lives and during that day, it is the most tragic event for them,” said Genine Duffy, a dispatcher for the City of Virginia Beach.

Beach dispatchers had a cookout Friday and were joined by Mayor Will Sessoms.

Here’s a glimpse at how other police departments and sheriff’s office throughout Hampton Roads celebrated their dispatchers this week: