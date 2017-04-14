ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – An Elizabeth City State University student was hit by gunfire while walking on campus last Saturday.
ECSU Police Chief John Manley says around 12:55 a.m. on April 8, a student was walking when shots were fired from off campus. Manley says the shooter was possibly at or near a barbershop and Roebuck Stadium on Herrington Road, across from the University.
The student was shot in the foot and was released from the hospital the same night with non life-threatening injuries.
An alert was sent out to ECSU students about the incident.
Campus police are still investigating and say the student was not a target.
Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.