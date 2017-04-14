Amber Alert issued for two missing Portsmouth children

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police have issued an Amber Alert for two children who police say were abducted by their mother Friday in Portsmouth.

According to detectives, five-year-old Dominique Jarvis and one-year-old Messiah Jarvis were last seen at a home in the 1100 block of Carrington Crescent by their father earlier Friday morning. The father, who has custody of the children, then received a message from the mother that caused concern. He contacted police.

Detectives believe that the children are in immediate danger as long as they are with the mother, Asia Jarvis.

They may be traveling in a black Jeep, possibly a Patriot, with an unknown license plate.

Police say 24-year-old Asia Jarvis is a black female who stands about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 215 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue night robe, green tights and an oversized shirt. Dominique Jarvis is a five-year-old black male with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and red shirt and pajama pants. Messiah Jarvis is a one-year-old black male who has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing yellow and black pants and a white t-shirt. Police have taken out two warrants on Asia Jarvis for felony abduction. If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Dominique, Messiah or their mother Asia Jarvis, call the Portsmouth Police Department immediately at 757-393-5300 or Detective A. Mannings at 757-718-6781.