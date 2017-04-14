Man robs Virginia Beach credit union at gunpoint

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A masked man robbed a Chartway Federal Credit Union in Virginia Beach Friday.
Police say it happened around 2:48 p.m. at the Chartway located at 2089 General Booth Boulevard. The suspect showed a gun and demanded money from an employee. After getting cash, he ran from the scene.
No injuries were reported.
Police described the suspect as a black male standing at about 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing around 200 pounds and wearing dark-colored clothing.
If you know anything about this robbery, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
Virginia Beach Robbery
Virginia Beach Robbery x
