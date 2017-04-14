Authorities seek woman who opened credit card using fake name

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for a woman who opened a Stein Mart credit card with a fake Florida driver’s license in someone else’s name.

On March 2, the woman reportedly bought more than $1,000 of merchandise from Stein Mart in Settlers Market after opening the credit card at using the name Elizabeth Dias.

Police believe the same woman is connected to similar incidents in Hampton Roads, Richmond and Charlottesville areas of the state.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.