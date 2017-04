PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was here to tell us how you can take a trip around the world this weekend, without leaving Hampton Roads, at the 17th Annual International Children’s Festival.

International Children’s Festival

Saturday, April 15 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mill Point Park – Downtown Hampton

Hampton.gov/parks

(757) 727-8311