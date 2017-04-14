Father of 3-year-old found wandering in Norfolk charged with child endangerment

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say a 3-year-old girl was found wandering naked Friday morning in the parking lot of a restaurant.

Officers were called to K&W Cafeteria on Tidewater Drive around 6:30 a.m. Police say they found the child unharmed, and began searching for her parents.

The child’s father was found in the 7400 block of Pennington Road, where she was returned safely to him at 8:45 a.m.

Police and Child Protective Services are speaking with the father, 24-year-old Shawn Anthony, who has been charged with child endangerment. He was released on a summons, according to police.

This is a developing story. Stay with WAVY.com for updates as they become available.