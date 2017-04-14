2 arrested, 1 suspect still sought in Hampton business burglaries

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police have arrested two suspect and are searching for a third suspect in connection to multiple business robberies in Hampton.

Around 3 a.m. on March 27, multiple suspects forced their way into the AT&T Mobile store in the 2100 block of Coliseum Drive. Once inside, the suspects stole several cell phones before running from the scene.

On April 5, at about 5:38 a.m., three suspects broke into the Cricket Wireless store located in the first block of West Mercury Boulevard. The suspects took off with multiple cell phones.

Police identified two suspects through their investigation.

22-year-old Keko Marcellous Hancox, of Newport News, and 19-year-old Rayshawn Evonta Brown were both charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of grand larceny and two counts of conspiracy to commit burglary.

Hancox and Brown are behind bars at the Hampton City Jail.

Police are still looking for 22-year-old Rashad Khalid Lowery. His last known address was in the first block of Colony Square Court in Newport News. Warrants have been taken out for Lowery for two counts of burglary, two counts of grand larceny, two counts of larceny with the intent to sell, two counts of obtaining money by false pretenses, and two counts of conspiracy to commit burglary.

If you know anything about Lowery’s whereabouts or these burglaries, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.